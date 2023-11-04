International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

International Personal Finance Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of IPF opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.61, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.67. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 62.77 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.50 ($1.64). The stock has a market cap of £285.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at International Personal Finance

In other news, insider Deborah Davis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £18,450 ($22,450.72). Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; microbusiness loans; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans, as well as medical and life insurances.

