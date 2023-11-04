International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stake Raised by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 802,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,702,000 after buying an additional 70,898 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 593,683 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $49.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.42. International Seaways had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.66 million. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,704.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $903,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,704.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,995 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INSW shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

