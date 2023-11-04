Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITCI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $3,251,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $248,502,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,695,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 579,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

