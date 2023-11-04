Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $498.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

