Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,410,371,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

