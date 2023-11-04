Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $367.71 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.08 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.44 and a 200 day moving average of $358.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

