Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.21% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 585,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 93,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.80 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

