Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 225.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $31.96 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

