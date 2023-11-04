Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IONS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Shares of IONS opened at $47.19 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $834,603. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

