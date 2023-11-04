Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $834,603. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,459,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

