IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.29.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $197.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

