iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Needham & Company LLC

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.33.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.32. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. On average, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

