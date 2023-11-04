Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on January 4th

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 136.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 4.0 %

IRM opened at $61.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $738,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,380 shares of company stock worth $5,349,110. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

