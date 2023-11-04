iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $105,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,714 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,424,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 240,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STIP opened at $97.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.