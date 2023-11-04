iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 639,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,847,000 after buying an additional 79,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 94,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

