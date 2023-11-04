iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,692,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,798,990. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.