iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $924,000. Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,514 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

