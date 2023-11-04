iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.51. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

