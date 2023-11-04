iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Lessened by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $48.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

