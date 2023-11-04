iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 381.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $436.59 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $371.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

