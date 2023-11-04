iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,846 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,468 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,890,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.