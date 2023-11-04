iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,752,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,177,975. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

