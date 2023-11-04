iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,863,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,142 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.03% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $109,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

