iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

