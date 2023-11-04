iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

