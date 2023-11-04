iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Boosted by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.99. 1,488,184 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.61.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.