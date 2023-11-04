iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,762,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,341. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.