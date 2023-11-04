iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) is Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kades & Cheifetz LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,896,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,412. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.173 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

