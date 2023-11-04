iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Reduced by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,546,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,826,000 after acquiring an additional 117,495 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,559,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,043,000 after acquiring an additional 79,889 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $151.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

