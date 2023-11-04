iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,630 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $103.92 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

