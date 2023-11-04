iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

