iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $100.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
