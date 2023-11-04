iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $100.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.