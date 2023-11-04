iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 94,030 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,031,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,873,000 after purchasing an additional 74,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,464,000 after purchasing an additional 665,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

IJJ stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.04. 124,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,460. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.