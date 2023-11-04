iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Lowered by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,649,000 after buying an additional 462,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.24. 3,443,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

