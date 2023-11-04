iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHF opened at $248.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.06. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $240.08 and a twelve month high of $282.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

