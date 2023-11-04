J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.70.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $110.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average of $176.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

