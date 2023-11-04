Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $162,652,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,460 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,134,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 396.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,223,000 after acquiring an additional 681,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,934,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

