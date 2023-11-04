JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.14.

Get JD.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.56. JD.com has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.