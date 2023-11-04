Jefferies Financial Group Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$22.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$40.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.91.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$17.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.35. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$13.66 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

