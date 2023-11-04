JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $57.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.29.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 160.1% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.0% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.