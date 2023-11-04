JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $140.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.60.

NYSE PAG opened at $156.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.43. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

