JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BP (NYSE:BP) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $351.67.

BP opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. BP has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BP will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

