JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $295.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $266.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.48. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 37.98 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,213. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

