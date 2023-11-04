JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Neutral

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADFree Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $295.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $324.89.

View Our Latest Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $266.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.48. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 37.98 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,213. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.