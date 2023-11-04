Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Position Increased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $788,351 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

