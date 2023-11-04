Kades & Cheifetz LLC Buys 12,808 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,538 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 116.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 155,988 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.95. 6,536,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

