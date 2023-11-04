Kades & Cheifetz LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.83. 1,123,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,535. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

