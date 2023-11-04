Kades & Cheifetz LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,412,000 after acquiring an additional 748,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,627 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.