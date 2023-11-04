Kades & Cheifetz LLC Grows Stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the quarter. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF comprises about 1.2% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 383,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 51,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 213,278 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,431,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

HNDL stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $19.33. 138,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,855. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $908.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

