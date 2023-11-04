Kades & Cheifetz LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMP. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 80,931 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

