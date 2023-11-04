Kades & Cheifetz LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,017,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 194,701.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after buying an additional 1,107,854 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,927,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. 1,274,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,996. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

